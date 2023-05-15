Dietary do’s and don’ts to boost fertility in men

Fertility is the ability of a person to reproduce naturally . Male infertility is the condition of a man’s chances of getting his female partner pregnant becomes poor. Fertility depends on how good his sperm cells are.

Male fertility really depends on a healthy sperm count. Sperm count can be affected by a variety of elements, such as nutrition and way of life. One can increase sperm count and overall fertility by including particular nutrients into your diet.

Do’s:

Eat a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. According to some research, consuming antioxidants like vitamin C may increase fertility. Increase your intake of antioxidants such as vitamin E, and selenium, as they can help protect sperm from damage.

Ashwagandha is a herb used for medical purposes which can be added to your diet. According to studies, ashwagandha may increase testosterone levels, hence enhancing male fertility.

Don’ts:

Also Read: Everything you need to know about afternoon sex

Avoid or limit foods that are high in saturated and trans fats, such as red meat, fried foods, and baked goods. These foods can decrease sperm count and motility.

Reduce intake of soy products. Soy is abundant in isoflavones which causes an oestrogenic effect that drops the levels of testosterone.

Avoiding consuming predator fish such as tuna and swordfish. These fish are high in mercury which can negatively affect our reproductive health and lead to fertility issues.

Reduce your caffeine intake, as high levels can negatively impact sperm quality.

Avoid or limit alcohol intake, as excessive consumption can decrease testosterone levels and impair sperm production.

Avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke, as they can damage sperm DNA and decrease sperm count.