Girls score more in ICSE and ISE exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the class X and class XII results on Sunday. While 98.94% of class X students passed the exam, 96.93% of class XII students passed the exam. Girls outperform boys in both classes X (ICSE) and XII (ISC), according to the CBSE final results released on Friday. According to the CISCE, girls performed better than boys, with a pass rate of 99.21%, while boys got a pass percentage of 98.71% in ICSE exams. In class XII, girls achieved a pass percentage of 98.01 percent, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 95.96 percent. According to the Council, the western region scored best in class X, with a pass percentage of 99.81 percent, followed by the southern region, with a pass percentage of 99.69 percent. The southern region likewise has the highest proportion of girls (49.61%) who took the exam.

However, in the ISC or class XII, the south area has the highest pass percentage (99.20%), followed by the western region (98.34%). The south also has the highest proportion of females (51%). In class X, nine students tied for first place with 99.80% marks. Rushil Kumar, Ananya Karthik, Shreya Upadhyay, Advay Sardesai, Yash Manish Bhasein, Tanay Sushil Shah, Hiya Sanghavi, Avishi Singh, and Sambit Mukhopadhyay are among those who have taken part. In class XII, five students tied for first place with 99.75%. Riya Aggarwal, Ipshita Bhattacharya, Mohd Aryaan Tariq, Subham Kumar Agarwal, and Manya Gupta are among them.

According to CISCE CEO Gerry Arathoon, the class X (ICSE) exam included 63 written subjects, 21 of which were Indian, 14 of which were foreign, and two of which were classical languages. According to him, the class XII (ISC) test included 47 written subjects, 12 of which were Indian languages, three of which were foreign languages, and one classical language. In Class X, 237,631 pupils took the exam, including 128,131 (53.92%) boys and 1,09,500 (46.08%) girls. In Class 12, 98,505 students took the exam. In class XII, 51,781 (52.57%) were boys, while 46,724 (47.43%) were girls.