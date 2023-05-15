Government commenced application process for admissions to the UP State Institute of Forensic Science

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh government has begun the application process for admissions to the UP State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) for the academic year 2023-24.Those who graduate will not only become experts in forensic science, but will also assist the state government in completing criminal investigations in a timely manner using a scientific method, according to a senior official.Their competence will ensure that criminal cases are resolved quickly, with the perpetrators facing punishment rather than being acquitted due to a lack of evidence, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also kept the costs reasonable so that young people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds can enroll in this programme, according to the official.

Applications are accepted until May 22. According to a release, the academic session will begin in July at the state’s first forensic institute.The institute will offer five forensics courses and will admit a total of 160 students, according to its website.According to the official, the per semester tuition for all courses is Rs 12,000, while the application fee is Rs 500 for general and OBC students and Rs 250 for SC/ST and EWS students.