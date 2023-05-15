High warning in Bengal as Cyclone Mocha weakens into cyclonic storm; 3 dead in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha, which was described as the second-most severe storm to form in the Bay of Bengal since 1982 and made landfall on Sunday afternoon in Bangladesh and Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township, tore off roofs and killed at least three people. According to accounts, Cyclone Mocha wrought devastation in Myanmar by turning streets into rivers, uprooting trees, and flooding the coastal city of Sittwe.

In its most recent advisory, the weather service said that cyclone Mocha had become a cyclonic storm over Myanmar.

‘SCS ‘Mocha’ over Myanmar weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 0230 hours IST of 15th May over Myanmar near latitude 23.5°N and longitude 95.3°E about 450 km NNE of Sittwe (Myanmar), 260 km of north-northeast of Nyaung-U (Myanmar) and 420 km ENE of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh),’ the IMD said.

As a strong storm pounded the Myanmar shore, thousands of people were evacuated to temples, pagodas, and schools around the country. Local media gathered videos that demonstrated how deep water rushed through streets while wind whipped trees and tore boards off of rooftops.

Cyclone Mocha, according to forecasters, might be Bangladesh’s strongest storm in nearly two decades. West Bengal has received an alert, and NDRF units have been sent to several coastal locations.