Mamata extends support to Congress for 2024 LS polls, seeks regional parties’ backing

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee revealed that her party would lend support to the Congress in constituencies where it holds a strong position during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This marks the first time Banerjee has clarified TMC’s stance on opposition unity in the upcoming electoral battle. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, she stated, “Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties also.” Banerjee emphasized the importance of reciprocal support, expecting the Congress to back regional players as well. She further stressed that strong regional parties should be given priority in the seat-sharing formula. Notably, Banerjee had previously acknowledged the people of Karnataka following the BJP’s loss of power there, without explicitly mentioning the Congress, with whom the TMC has had conflicts in the past.