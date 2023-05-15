Mumbai to construct ‘Bow-String’ bridge connecting Mumbai Coastal Road with Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, has planned the construction of a “Bow-String” bridge to connect the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), spanning a distance of 10.58 kilometers.

The MCRP was initiated by the BMC to alleviate traffic congestion and significantly reduce travel time in Mumbai. This high-speed road project will begin at the Princess Street flyover near Marine Drive and end at the BWSL.

The decision to construct a “Bow-String” bridge was made in response to protests by the local fishing community. Initially, an arterial bridge supported by monopiles was proposed to connect the MCRP and BWSL. However, the fishing community voiced concerns that the gap between the pillars would be insufficient for boats, posing risks during strong waves and threatening their livelihoods.

The fishing community demanded a 200-meter gap between pillars, while the BMC suggested 60 meters. After the protests intensified, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intervened in January of this year and recommended increasing the gap to 120 meters.

Following a series of discussions, the BMC abandoned the idea of an arterial bridge and opted for a “Bow-String” girder bridge instead. This type of bridge is supported by high-tension chords rather than resting on pillars. The design does not require additional piling work and the removal of one of the existing monopiles will not compromise the structure’s integrity.

A Bow-String bridge derives its name from its arch-shaped chords that tightly support the bridge’s ends. This choice was primarily made for safety reasons after considering the concerns raised by the fishermen about structural integrity.

The BMC has set a deadline of November 2023 for the project. However, with the change in design, the completion date may be extended beyond May 2024.

According to an official, the bridge construction is the final stretch of the coastal road project, and if the remaining sections are completed before the bridge, the MCRP may be opened for vehicular movement.

The BMC remains committed to completing the project to ease traffic congestion and improve transportation in Mumbai, and the “Bow-String” bridge design aims to address the concerns of the fishing community while ensuring structural stability.