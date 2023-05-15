Rumours about Belarus President’s health at rife after he skipped the country’s major national celebration

Speculation regarding the health of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has intensified following his absence from the country’s major national celebration. Normally, Lukashenko, who is 68 years old, would address the nation on National Flag, Emblem and Anthem Day, but on Sunday, Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko delivered a message on his behalf.

Reports indicate that Lukashenko left Russia shortly after attending the Victory Day parade in Moscow, where he also skipped a lunch meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Media outlets have noted that during his visit to Russia, Lukashenko appeared visibly fatigued and had his right hand bandaged.

Lukashenko’s most recent public appearance was during Belarus’ own Victory Day celebrations in Minsk, where he laid flowers. He attended the ceremony just a few hours after returning from Moscow. A Telegram channel mentioned by BBC claimed that Lukashenko visited a presidential medical center outside Minsk on Saturday.

Reuters reported that Lukashenko’s office declined to comment on the matter. Russian online publication Podyom quoted Konstantin Zatulin, a senior member of the Russian Duma, who suggested that Lukashenko may have fallen ill and needed rest.

Russian daily Kommersant published a story on Lukashenko’s health, citing Zatulin and Belarusian opposition media. It is worth noting that Russian media rarely cover the health of leaders in Russia or its neighboring countries.

Lukashenko has been in power in Belarus since 1994 and is often referred to as the last dictator of Europe. His regime has been known for suppressing dissent. Despite protests erupting across Belarus following the disputed presidential elections in 2020, Lukashenko maintained his grip on power with support from Russia.

He has been a staunch ally of Russia and even supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, offering Belarus as a launchpad for the invasion and allowing Russian warplanes to conduct strikes from Belarus.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik is scheduled to begin a three-day visit to Moscow, according to Russia’s foreign ministry.