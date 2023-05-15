Three students arrested in Rajasthan for cheating on a competitive exam

On Sunday, three candidates were arrested for allegedly cheating in a competitive examination in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, according to police. The activities of two people were found suspicious during a raid at a center during the Rajasthan Public Service Commission’s revenue officer and superintending officer 2023 test, according to Bikaner Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam. During the search, authorities discovered that the two had put on hair wigs that were outfitted with batteries, SIM cards, and other gadgets to be used for exam cheating, she added.

Police identified the two candidates as Manoj Kumar and Mahendra Kumar. Similarly, another candidate, Pawan Vishnoi, was captured using the same method at a separate center, they added. According to authorities, the three were in contact with one Tulcharam Kaler about cheating in the paper. They said that Kaler, who has previously been suspected of cheating in competitive tests, furnished them with the wigs. According to Gautam, Kaler is accused of enabling cheating in REET and Patwar recruitment exams in 2021 by wearing Bluetooth-enabled slippers. Efforts are being made to apprehend him, she continued.