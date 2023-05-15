Tragic Hooch Incident Claims 5 Lives in Tamil Nadu

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu as Five Lives Lost to Alleged Spurious Liquor Consumption

In a devastating incident, five individuals, including a woman, tragically lost their lives after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in the district, as confirmed by the local authorities on Sunday.

Responding promptly to the grave situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took swift action by suspending four police personnel allegedly involved in the incident. Chief Minister Stalin expressed his determination to combat the menace of hooch and drugs, stating, “Under my government, we will not tolerate such illegal activities.” He further announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of the three victims who succumbed earlier.

The victims were admitted to a government hospital late on Saturday, where unfortunately three of them tragically passed away initially. The remaining two, including the woman, tragically lost their lives on Sunday despite the medical efforts.

Law enforcement agencies have made one arrest in connection with the incident, and the police are actively searching for additional suspects involved in the case.

The incident took place in Ekkiyarkuppam at Marakanam on Saturday night, casting a shadow of grief over the community.

Expressing his concerns, K Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, blamed the ruling DMK party’s alleged inefficiency for the tragic deaths. He emphasized the need for immediate action against the illicit liquor trade, stating, “It is high time that stringent measures are taken to combat this grave issue.”

Dr. S Ramadoss, the founder of the PMK party, demanded accountability from the concerned officials involved in the sale of illicit liquor. He reiterated his party’s long-standing call for ending the nationalization of liquor sales in the state and implementing prohibition as a preventive measure.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for concerted efforts to eliminate the production and distribution of illicit liquor, ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu.