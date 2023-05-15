Union government bans import of 928 defence items

New Delhi: The Union government has imposed phased ban on the import of 928 military items. The Union Defence ministry said that the listed components will come under a phased ban in next 5 to 6 years. The authority also released fourth positive indigenisation list. The first three lists were announced in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022.

‘To promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and minimise imports by defence public sector undertakings, the Ministry of Defence has approved the fourth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important line replacement units/sub-systems/spares and components, including high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore,’ the ministry said in a statement.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $ 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years which includes an export target of $ 5 billion worth of military hardware.