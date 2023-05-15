University professor from Florida breaks the world record for living underwater for 74 days

A Florida university professor has achieved a new world record by living underwater for 74 days. Dr. Joseph Dituri, a medical researcher, surpassed the previous record of 73 days, set by two Tennessee professors in 2014. As part of an experiment called ‘Project Neptune 100,’ Dituri resided in the Jules Undersea Lodge, located in a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, Florida. The purpose of the project was to study the effects of living under extreme pressure for prolonged periods.

Unlike submarines, the undersea lodge does not utilize technology to adjust to the increased underwater pressure. Despite his extended stay underwater, Dituri continued teaching his biomedical engineering class online. His daily routine included exercise with resistance bands, push-ups, and a one-hour nap. He sustained himself with protein-rich meals, such as eggs and salmon, prepared using a microwave.

The Marine Resources Development Foundation organized ‘Project Neptune 100,’ aiming to raise awareness of marine research and conservation efforts while studying the impact of compression on the human body. Dituri, also known as “Dr. Deep Sea,” believes that the increased pressure underwater will have a positive impact on his health.

Having served in the Navy for almost three decades, Dituri left to further his knowledge of traumatic brain injuries. While he enjoys living underwater, he expressed missing the sun the most during his time in the undersea lodge. Observing the sunrise was a significant part of his daily routine, and he eagerly anticipates returning to the surface.

Dituri shared his goals of inspiring future generations, conducting interviews with scientists studying underwater life, and exploring how the human body functions in extreme environments. His record-breaking achievement reflects his passion for discovery and exploration.