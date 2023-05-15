Zelensky arrives in the UK to secure military support for his country’s war effort

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the UK on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for substantive negotiations regarding military support for Ukraine’s war effort. The UK had announced on Thursday that it would provide long-range missiles requested by Ukraine to combat the Russian invasion.

Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the UK’s leadership in expanding capabilities on the ground and in the air, and emphasized the importance of their ongoing cooperation. He stated that he would conduct face-to-face negotiations with Prime Minister Sunak and their delegations.

In recent days, Zelensky has been meeting with several Western leaders to rally support as Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive against the Russian forces. During his visit to Paris, he met with President Emmanuel Macron, who agreed to provide additional light tanks and armored vehicles for Ukraine’s army. France also pledged support in enhancing Ukraine’s air defense capacities to protect its population from Russian strikes.

Prior to visiting Paris, Zelensky had a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who promised a weapons package worth €2.7 billion. This includes advanced German Leopard tanks and anti-aircraft systems to defend Ukraine against frequent Russian missile and drone attacks. Zelensky described this assistance as the largest since the beginning of Russia’s aggression in February 2022.

The meeting between Zelensky and Sunak took place at Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence, where the UK reiterated its commitment to providing comprehensive support to Ukraine. Sunak emphasized that it was a crucial moment in Ukraine’s war effort and expressed the importance of not letting Ukraine down.

The statement issued by No 10 highlighted that Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine has global implications, and it is in everyone’s interest to ensure Ukraine’s success and not reward Putin’s barbarism.

Overall, Zelensky’s visit to the UK aimed to secure military support from the UK government and strengthen international alliances to aid Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.