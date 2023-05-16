Agra’s Jama Masjid’s steps home to idols Hindu foundation filed case to ‘reclaim’

The Lord Keshavdev idols, which the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sanrakshit Seva Trust asserts were buried beneath the steps of the Jama Masjid in Agra, are the subject of a lawsuit that the trust has brought before a civil judge in order to ‘reclaim’ them.

Manoj Kumar Pandey, the trust’s chairman, filed the lawsuit on May 11.

The defendants were notified after the court accepted the lawsuit and were instructed to submit their answer by May 31.

The notices were sent to the chairman of the UP Central Waqf Board, the secretary of Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, the Chhoti Masjid Diwan-e-Khas, the secretary of the Jahanara Begum Masjid Agra Fort, and the Intazamia Committee of the Shahi Masjid Agra Fort.

He said that as a gesture of good will, the Trust was prepared to fund the entire cost of digging up the steps and restoring them to their original condition.