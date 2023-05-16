Britain’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman issues a stark warning against rapid migration into the country

Britain’s Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, who has Indian heritage, delivered a strong message against rapid migration during her speech at the National Conservatism Conference in London. She called on the Conservative Party to reaffirm its commitment to reducing immigration.

Braverman emphasized the need for industries facing labor shortages in the UK to focus on training and developing domestic workers rather than relying on foreign labor. She argued that the country should prioritize training its own lorry drivers and fruit pickers in order to bring down immigration.

The Home Secretary stressed that efforts to control borders and manage immigration were not driven by racism. She highlighted the importance of self-sufficiency and maintaining the ability to handle tasks independently.

Braverman emphasized that it was not xenophobic to acknowledge the challenges posed by mass and rapid migration in terms of housing supply, public services, and community relations. She underscored the need to balance efforts to control illegal migration with a focus on managing legal migration.

Drawing on her own family’s experience of legal and controlled migration, Braverman argued that integration was a vital aspect of immigration. She criticized the unquestioned pursuit of multiculturalism and identity politics, stating that they could lead to communal tensions. Braverman advocated for immigration policies that prioritize integration.

The Home Secretary revealed that she had supported and campaigned for Brexit, emphasizing the desire for the UK to regain control over migration and determine what is best for the country.

Braverman called for a reduction in overall immigration numbers, while acknowledging the importance of high-skilled workers in supporting economic growth. She recognized the need to address acute labor shortages, particularly in sectors like the National Health Service (NHS), through an agile immigration system.

Her speech is seen as a signal to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to focus on efforts to decrease immigration. Some senior Conservatives have expressed the need for controlled immigration while also recognizing the short-term requirement for additional migrants to boost economic growth.

PM Sunak has made a commitment to “stop the boats” used by immigrants crossing from northern Europe, aiming to reduce immigration numbers. Over 45,000 individuals arrived last year, continuing a trend that started in 2018, as reported by AFP.