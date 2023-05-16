Early June debut for Jimny with 24,500 pre-bookings prior to price reveal

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny garners 24,500 bookings before price reveal, debuts in June

The eagerly awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny is set to have its prices announced in early June. However, the compact SUV has already managed to amass an impressive 24,500 bookings ahead of its official release. The Jimny will be available for purchase exclusively through Maruti Suzuki’s premium dealership Nexa. Unconfirmed reports suggest that due to high demand, the wait for the manual variant could extend up to six months, while the automatic variant may have a waiting period of up to eight months.

Price-wise, there have been rumors circulating that the Jimny’s starting price will be Rs 9.99 lakh. Although Maruti has not made any official statements regarding this, reports indicate that the base variant, Zeta MT, will be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, while the top variant, Alpha automatic, will carry a price tag of Rs 14.33 lakh ex-showroom.

The five-door version of the Maruti Jimny was originally showcased at the previous New Delhi Auto Expo. Although an official launch date has not been confirmed by Maruti, speculations suggest that the Jimny might hit the market as early as May. Around 7,000 units of the Jimny are expected to be supplied to the Indian market each month, with Suzuki planning to manufacture a total of one lakh units per year. Out of this production, approximately 66% will be exported to international markets, while the remainder will be allocated to the domestic market.

Under the hood, the Jimny will feature Suzuki’s mild hybrid technology, utilizing the K15B Dual Jet engine that is currently available in international models. This engine boasts a power output of 104.8 HP and a torque of 134.2 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle itself measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,720 mm in height, 1,645 mm in width, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,590 mm, riding on 15-inch wheels.

Equipped with Suzuki’s Allgrip Pro, an advanced version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s Allgrip all-wheel drive technology, the Jimny is designed to excel in challenging off-road conditions. It offers 4WD-High and 4WD-Low modes, along with an approach angle of 36 degrees, a ramp breakover angle of 24 degrees, and a departure angle of 50 degrees.

Internally, the Jimny features minor interior alterations compared to its counterparts in foreign markets. As a five-door vehicle, it offers increased space for occupants. Noteworthy features include a 9-inch Suzuki SmartPlay infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as Surround Sense powered by Arkamys.

Safety remains a top priority for the Jimny, which comes equipped with a range of safety features. These include 6 airbags, brake LSD (limited slip differential), ESP with hill hold and hill descent control, a rearview camera, ABS, and EBD, providing peace of mind to both driver and passengers alike.