Gulveer Singh secures spot in Asian Championships with Federation Cup athletics performance

Uttar Pradesh’s Gulveer Singh secured his spot in the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships by winning the men’s 10,000m gold at the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships. His impressive time of 29:05.90 seconds surpassed the Asian Championships qualifying time of 29:30. Notably, 11 athletes in the race met the Asian qualification standard. Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Murli Kumar Gavit finished 11th with a time of 29:27.76. In the women’s 10,000m race, Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav claimed victory with a time of 33:32.73, slightly slower than the Asian qualifying time. Tanya Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh triumphed in the women’s hammer throw, but fell short of the Asian qualification standard. In the men’s 1500m heats, Haryana’s Aman impressed with a time of 3:46.04 seconds, surpassing the Asian qualifying standard of 3:47.84. Unfortunately, Delhi’s Amoj Jacob suffered an injury and withdrew from the race. Rajesh Ramesh of Tamil Nadu surpassed the continental qualification mark in the 400m semifinals, clocking 46.13 seconds. Additionally, Aishwarya Mishra of Maharashtra and R Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu secured their places in the Asian Championship in the women’s 400m heats. Kerala’s Maymon Poulose and Odisha’s Amiya Kumar Mallick displayed strong performances in the 100m heats and semifinals, respectively.