 Kerala Education Department revised grace marks for co-curricular activities

The General Education Department has modified grace marks for co-curricular activities in the SSLC and Higher Secondary exams. Winners of the first three prizes in international sports contests will henceforth receive marks ranging from 100 to 80, according to a new order. According to the previous order, the award winners were only entitled to 30 marks. Participation in international events will earn a student 75 marks instead of the previous 28 marks. In national events, the first three prize winners will receive marks ranging from 50 to 30. Previously, all award winners were assigned 25 marks. Participants in national events will now receive 25 marks instead of the previous 22 marks.

Physical Education teachers have pointed out that because the National School Games, organised by the School Games Federation of India, were not held this year, most student athletes will not benefit from the revised grades for national events. The government has yet to release an order granting grace points to students who were chosen for the NSG but were unable to participate because to the cancellation. Meanwhile, the grace marks for Scouts, Guides, and NSS activities have been altered. In the higher secondary exam, Scouts and Guides will receive 25 marks . While Rajya Puraskar/Chief Minister’s Shield winners would receive 40 marks, Rashtrapati Scouts and Guides will receive 50 marks. NSS volunteers who participate in the Republic Day camp will be awarded 40 marks.