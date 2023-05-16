Know the benefits and risks of using coconut oil for vaginal dryness

Women must take care of several things to maintain good vaginal health. Vagina is the most sensitive and tender area of the body. Vaginal dryness can happen at any age due to various reasons like childbirth, chemotherapy around the pelvic area, birth control pills, smoking, severe stress, and so on.

According to a study, virgin coconut oil is a good treatment for vaginal dryness and related skin conditions. According to the study, coconut oil functions as a barrier. It has moisturizing and antibacterial properties.

Coconut oil is a popular natural option for relieving vaginal dryness. Some studies suggest that coconut oil is safe to use on the skin, and it is an effective moisturizer. However, according to a few studies, It can disrupt the normal vaginal flora, which is acidic. Coconut oil will shoot up the acidic pH of the vagina to alkaline. Thereby, there are increased chances of infections.

Benefits of using coconut oil:

Coconut oil is safe to use externally in the outer areas of your vagina. Coconut oil has a ton of benefits from acting as a natural antibiotic to providing long-lasting moisture and shine to your skin. Its moisturizing properties make it a more natural and gentle option for relieving vaginal dryness.

But before using it, you should always do a skin patch test. Rub a small amount of coconut oil on the inside of your forearm. If you don’t experience any redness, itching, or other irritation within 24 hours, it should be safe to apply elsewhere.