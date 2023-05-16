Over 130 people arrested, internet cut down due to Maha violence in Akola

In the last two days, racial clashes in Akola city and Shevgaon village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district have made it difficult for police to put a stop to possible flare-ups in other places, even though more than 130 people have been detained thus far after one person was killed and 13 others were hurt.

While BJP state minister Girish Mahajan suggested that the violence in Akola may have been ‘pre-planned,’ deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the government will teach those organisation and individuals a lesson.

A dispute over a religious social media post on Saturday night in Akola’s sensitive Old City region resulted in one person being killed and eight others, including two policeman, being hurt. As a result, police tightened curfew in several areas.

The two groups’ members engaged in extensive vandalism and stone-throwing. During the unrest, some two- and four-wheeled vehicles were set on fire by the rioters.

At least five people were hurt during an altercation over a parade on Sunday night in Shevgaon village in the Ahmednagar district of west Maharashtra. Stone-pelting caused damage to a number of stores and automobiles, the police reported on Monday.

In total, 132 persons have been held by the police, including 32 in Shevgaon and over 100 in Akola. An official reported that cases had been brought against 150 people in Shevgaon, which is 65 kilometres from the Ahmednagar district administrative centre.

District Magistrate Nima Arora imposed a curfew in four police station areas of the city following the violence in Akola in order to preserve peace and order, according to a senior officer.