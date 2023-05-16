Rail network in the militancy-hit Kashmir expanded up to Line of Control (LoC)

The rail network in militancy-hit Kashmir is being expanded up to the Line of Control (LoC), with the Northern Railway considering connecting the border town of Uri in north Kashmir with the railway route. The railway to Uri will not only benefit villagers and business owners, but it will also aid in the transit of troops, equipment, and supplies to advance LoC regions.

Northern Railways has issued a tender for engineering survey work on the line/roadway using cutting-edge technologies such as Aerial Survey (Aerial Photogrammetric Survey or Aerial LIDAR) and DGPS (Differential Global Positioning System). The Final Location Survey (FLS) for a 50-kilometer line connecting Baramulla and Uri must be completed within three months of the tenders being granted.

The survey is being undertaken for the extension of the rail link to Uri, according to Kashmir Railways’ Chief Area Manager Saqib Yousuf. He stated that once the survey is completed, it would be decided up to which section of Uri the train link will be extended. During his March visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promised that the rail network in Kashmir would be developed up to the Line of Control.