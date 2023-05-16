Siddaramaiah maintains lead as race for next Karnataka CM heats up

The two leading candidates for the position of Karnataka’s new chief minister, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, met with the party’s high brass on Tuesday in New Delhi. According to sources who spoke to India Today, the former chief minister Siddaramaiah is the front-runner for the position since MLAs who support DK Shivakumar are also supporting him.

Sources claim that the DK Shivakumar camp’s MLAs are taking a neutral stance because Siddaramaiah also campaigned for them during the election.

However, a power-sharing agreement between the two leaders was unable to be reached because Siddaramaiah was adamant about keeping the finance ministry, according to sources.