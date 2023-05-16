Top Chinese general urges adoption of novel capabilities of warfare including artificial intelligence

A high-ranking Chinese general, General Wang Haijiang of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command, has called for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and conventional warfare tactics, drawing lessons from the conflict in Ukraine. In an article published on the front page of an official newspaper on Monday, General Wang emphasized the importance of various types of warfare, including political warfare, financial warfare, technological warfare, cyber warfare, and cognitive warfare.

General Wang stated that the world is currently experiencing frequent local conflicts and increasing global problems, leading to a period of turmoil and change. He expressed concerns about potential unexpected events, such as “black swan” and “grey rhinoceros” events, and highlighted the military threats posed by certain Western nations through containment, encirclement, decoupling, suppression, and other means.

Despite economic challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been consistently increasing its defense spending for eight consecutive years. This significant investment in defense has attracted attention not only from Western nations but also from China’s neighbors and Taiwan, which China considers its own territory.

While China has been assertive in its military activities near Taiwan, including the encirclement of the island by Chinese drones, the possibility of aggressive action against Taiwan raises the potential for a conflict with the United States, which is a major supporter of Taiwan. China’s military readiness in a hypothetical war, particularly against Taiwan, has become a focal point.

China aims to enhance its military capabilities by focusing on areas such as information networks, artificial intelligence, aviation, and space. General Wang emphasized the need for China to develop new military advantages to ensure national security and maintain its ability to win in conflicts.

In January, the PLA Daily, a Chinese military publication, conducted a rare critique reflecting on the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine. The article highlighted the flaws in Russia’s military, particularly the need to improve “situation awareness” on the battlefield.

As China continues to assert its military power and invest in advanced technologies, its military strategies and preparations are closely monitored by the international community, including the United States and Taiwan, due to the potential implications for regional stability.