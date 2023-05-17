Kerala schools with female students mandated to have napkin vending machines.

In a recent move, the General Education Department of Kerala has issued a directive mandating the installation of napkin vending machines in all schools with female students. Local bodies will provide support in setting up these machines, ensuring easy access to sanitary napkins for students. The department further emphasized the need for proper disposal of used napkins and instructed schools to make necessary arrangements for this purpose.

Additionally, the order highlighted the importance of scientific waste management in schools. Schools are now required to establish facilities that can efficiently process biodegradable waste, transforming it into valuable manure for farming and gardening within the school premises. To address non-biodegradable waste, the directive emphasized the placement of bins in all classrooms, encouraging the collection and proper disposal of such materials.

In a bid to promote eco-friendly practices, the department urged schools to organize programs that actively discourage the use of plastic materials. By implementing these measures, Kerala aims to create a healthier and more sustainable environment within educational institutions, benefiting both students and the surrounding community.