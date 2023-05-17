North Korea’s state media KCNA reports that Kim Jong Un inspected a military satellite facility on Tuesday

On Tuesday, North Korea’s state media KCNA announced that Kim Jong Un had visited a military satellite facility for inspection purposes.

The report stated that Kim had given his authorization for the next phases of the action plan by the non-permanent satellite-launching preparatory committee.

Earlier this year, the state media had disclosed that Pyongyang had finished constructing its initial military surveillance satellite. Subsequently, the final preparations for launching the satellite were said to be in progress.

More to follow.