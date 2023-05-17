Suvendu Adhikar requests NIA investigation into Egra firecracker factory explosion

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, went before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday to request that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) look into the explosion that occurred at a firecracker plant in Egra, East Midnapore district.

Based on this argument, Chief Justice TS Shivagnam’s division bench authorised the filing of the case. On Wednesday, Suvendur’s attorney Sreejeev Chakraborty informed the court that the blast claimed the lives of at least 12 to 15 persons.

Suvendu stated in his application that a thorough inquiry is required in the case. Police have stated that the explosion claimed the lives of nine persons. To determine how such an occurrence occurred, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested a CID inquiry.

‘The illegal firecracker unit was functioning at a house in a village near the West Bengal-Odisha border. The firecrackers manufactured there used to be sent to Odisha. Local labourers were working there,’ Mamata Banerjee said.

In response to Suvendu Adhikari’s request, Mamata Banerjee informed reporters she had no objections to an NIA investigation into the incident.

The factory’s owner, Krishnapada Bag, a purported former Trinamool Congress panchayat member, is still at large. From the location of his mobile tower, the police are attempting to find him. So far, two persons have been taken into custody in this case.