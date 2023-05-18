All you need to know about the new transformative weight loss drug in the market, Semaglutide

Out of the 201 children who participated in a study led by Dr. Aaron Kelly, co-director of the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine at the University of Minnesota, nearly half of them no longer met the classification of ‘clinically obese’ after receiving the drug known as semaglutide, also referred to as the ‘skinny jab’. The study involved administering a weekly dose of 2.4mg of semaglutide to 134 children aged between 12 and 18 years for a duration of 68 weeks.

In comparison, the remaining 67 children received a placebo over the same period. Semaglutide, commonly used as a medication under the brand name Ozempic to treat type 2 diabetes by suppressing appetite, was found to be effective in treating obesity when given in small doses over an extended period.

The study results, presented at the European Congress on Obesity, revealed that 12 percent of adolescents who received the placebo lost enough weight to no longer be classified as ‘clinically obese’. In contrast, nearly 45 percent of adolescents who received semaglutide achieved the same result.

Furthermore, the study indicated that approximately 74 percent of children who received semaglutide showed an improvement of one Body Mass Index (BMI) unit, while only 19 percent of children who received the placebo experienced a similar improvement.

Dr. Aaron emphasized during a press conference that while semaglutide is not a complete solution to obesity, it plays an important role in addressing the issue and has the potential to be transformative for children struggling with obesity. However, he stressed that the drug should be used in conjunction with lifestyle therapies and other anti-obesity measures, as it is not a quick fix for an underlying unhealthy lifestyle.

Semaglutide has gained attention on social media platforms such as TikTok and has received endorsements from various celebrities. Expert drug advisers in the UK have recommended its usage on the NHS for adults with a BMI above 35 who have weight-related conditions like high blood pressure.