Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Over as Law Minister, Replacing Kiren Rijiju

In a recent development, the Union government has announced the appointment of Arjun Ram Meghwal, a prominent BJP leader, as the new Union Law Minister. This decision comes as a replacement for Kiren Rijiju, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Arjun Ram Meghwal brings a wealth of experience to his new role, as he currently serves as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture. Previously, he has held significant positions such as Chief Whip and Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

This change in ministerial responsibilities reflects the government’s efforts to optimize its leadership and align its members with the diverse needs and priorities of different ministries.