Go First suspends flying operations till May 26

Crisis-hit Go First prolonged the suspension of flight operations until May 26, citing operational reasons, and expressed hope that reservations will resume soon. Go First, which is in insolvency proceedings, ceased flights on May 3. Furthermore, the DGCA had ordered the cash-strapped airline to halt bookings until further directives were issued. The budget airline announced on its website that flights until May 26th, 2023 are cancelled owing to operational concerns.

Full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment as soon as possible as you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and resumption of operations. We expect to be able to resume bookings soon, statement added. On May 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) accepted the airline’s voluntary plea insolvency resolution proceedings. Abhilash Lal has been named Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to oversee the carrier’s operations. Some lessors have also appealed the NCLT’s ruling to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Meanwhile, for Go First’s Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), a claim management system called ‘gofirstclaims.in/claims’ has been launched.