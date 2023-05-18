India US conducted in-depth discussions about Defence Partnership and military capabilities

More than a month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, India and the US had comprehensive talks on Wednesday focused on operationalizing their Major Defence Partnership and co-development of military platforms. The 17th meeting of the India-US Defence Policy Group (DPG) in Washington also focused on increasing defence industry cooperation, sharing key technology, and conducting cooperative long-term research. At the 17th India-US DPG meeting in Washington, the two sides also discussed how to operationalize the Major Defence Partnership and how to improve supply chain security.

The DPG meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl. The ministry praised the meetings as amicable and productive in a statement. Military-to-military cooperation, the execution of foundational defence agreements, exercises, and ongoing and prospective joint actions in the Indian Ocean Region were all covered, according to the statement. According to the ministry, significant emphasis was placed on ways and means to improve defence industry cooperation, such as technological partnerships, long-term research and development, and enhancing supply chain security.