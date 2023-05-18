IndiGo to launch new domestic flight service

Mumbai: low-cost airline based in the country, IndiGo announced new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate a direct flight from Manohar International Airport (Mopa) in Goa Jolly Grant Airport (Dehradun) in Uttarakhand from May 23.Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte is scheduled to board the first direct flight on May 23.

‘I am delighted about the commencement of direct flights between Goa and Uttarakhand, which will help in promoting spiritual tourism in Goa under the vision of Dakshin Kashi,’ said Rohan Khaunte.

According to the India Tourism Statistics 2022, Goa witnessed 33 lakh domestic visitors, while 1.9 crore domestic tourists visited Uttarakhand in 2021.