K’taka Deputy CM-Designate DK Shivakumar: “All is well, will be well, and going to be well”

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar expressed his acceptance of the party’s decision, likening it to a court verdict, as he agreed to become the deputy Chief Minister in the party’s best interests. He disclosed that former party chief Rahul Gandhi had personally reached out to him and emphasized the importance of working together.

Speaking at the Indian Youth Congress headquarters, Shivakumar conveyed, “Everything is well and will be well, and it is going to be well.” Responding to queries about his satisfaction with the decision, the Kanakpura MLA shared, “We have made a one-line resolution and submitted it to party leadership. Ultimately, Rahul Gandhi called me and said we all have to work together.”

Elaborating further, Shivakumar revealed, “Mallikarjun Kharge called us, and we have accepted whatever formula has been generated.” These statements were made in response to media inquiries following his appointment as the sole Deputy CM of Karnataka, announced by the party leadership. Siddaramaiah was declared as the new chief minister of the state, and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for May 20 in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar, who had been in the national capital since Tuesday, had held meetings with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders. The party’s decision came after a series of discussions among senior leaders.

Prior to the announcement, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had breakfast with party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala was also present. Subsequently, the four leaders traveled together to Kharge’s residence, where Venugopal made the official announcement at the party headquarters.

Later, Shivakumar visited the Youth Congress office, where he met and congratulated Srinivas BV for his work in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The Congress faced a challenging task in selecting the next chief minister of Karnataka, with senior leaders Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both vying for the position. In the May 10 assembly elections, the Congress secured 135 out of 224 seats, while the ruling BJP was reduced to 66 seats and the JD(S) to 19 seats.