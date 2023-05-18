Siddaramaiah Named Next Karnataka CM, DKS Appointed Deputy

After days of uncertainty, Siddaramaiah has been chosen as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, with D K Shivakumar appointed as his deputy, bringing an end to the marathon parleys that lasted late into the night on Wednesday. The decision was made by the Congress high command, following the party’s impressive victory in the assembly election, where they secured 135 out of the total 224 seats.

The official announcement of Siddaramaiah’s appointment will be made during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday evening. Siddaramaiah, who enjoys the support of a majority of the newly elected legislators and is the high command’s preferred candidate, will take on the leadership role once again.

Both Siddaramaiah and DKS had expressed their desires and staked claim to the top job. The high command, in an effort to maintain harmony and involve DKS, who played a crucial role in the party’s victory as a strategist, delayed making a decision. Sources indicate that the allocation of portfolios will be discussed and finalized in the coming days through consensus between both factions.

The decision by the Congress leadership comes after days of intense negotiations, where efforts were made to pacify Siddaramaiah and DKS and their respective supporters. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to officially announce the decision on Thursday, solidifying Siddaramaiah’s return as Chief Minister of Karnataka.