Calcutta High Court stayed order resulted in dismissal of 32,000 school teachers

The Calcutta High Court granted an interim stay on an earlier order that had terminated the jobs of approximately 32,000 teachers in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided elementary schools until the end of September or until additional orders were issued. On May 12, a single court ordered the annulment of the appointments of over 32,000 individuals who had not completed teacher training when they were recruited as primary teachers through a selection procedure in 2016 based on the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). There shall be an interim stay on job termination until the end of September 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Justice Subrata Talukdar presided over a division bench. The bench, which also included Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, said in an interim order on an appeal by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and some affected teachers that the termination of jobs without providing the affected parties with a meaningful right of defence is prima facie grounds for judicial intervention. The appointment had already been cancelled by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.