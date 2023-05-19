Colombian President retracted his claim that children missing after a airplane crash in the Amazon had been found alive

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has retracted his previous claim that four Indigenous children, missing for over two weeks following an airplane crash in the Amazon, had been found alive. In a Twitter post, Petro apologized for his earlier announcement and stated that the military forces and Indigenous communities would continue their search efforts. Over 100 soldiers, accompanied by sniffer dogs, have been deployed to locate the children, who were traveling in a crashed airplane on May 1, resulting in the deaths of three adults, including the pilot and the children’s mother.

Rescuers believe the children, ranging in age from 11 months to four years, have been wandering through the jungle in the Caqueta department since the crash. Petro emphasized that the search for the children remains the top priority, and their lives are of utmost importance.

Petro’s initial announcement on Wednesday lacked specific details about the children’s rescue, leaving many uncertain. The military has not provided any comments since Petro’s announcement. The children’s grandmother expressed hope that they would be found alive, noting that they are accustomed to being in the jungle. She mentioned the assistance of “Indigenous energy” in locating the children.

The Institute of Family Welfare received information confirming contact with the children on Wednesday, stating that they had been found alive and were in good health. However, due to adverse weather and challenging terrain, the military had not been able to establish official contact and continued their search and rescue operations.

Avianline Charters, the owner of the crashed aircraft, previously reported that one of their pilots in the search area had been informed that the children had been found and were being taken downstream by boat. However, there was no confirmation of their safety, and the risk posed by thunderstorms on their journey to safety remained.

During the search efforts, a shelter made with sticks and branches was discovered, leading the armed forces to believe there were survivors. Photographs released by the military showed various items, including scissors, shoes, hair ties, a baby’s drinking bottle, and partially eaten fruit, found in the vicinity of the shelter.

Earlier, the bodies of the pilot and two adults were found by soldiers in the region where the flight originated, which transitioned from grasslands to the Amazon rainforest.