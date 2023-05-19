Gaur attacks in Kottayam and Kollam: 3 killed

Three persons were killed on Friday morning in two different incidents of gaur attack at Erumeli and Anchal in Kottayam and Kollam districts respectively. Chackochan (70) and Thomas (71) were killed at Erumely after a gaur, which ventured into a rubber plantation near here, attacked them at around 8 AM. A senior forest official said that Thomas, who was engaged in rubber tapping inside the plantation which was near the forest area, was attacked first by the gaur. According to preliminary reports, it first attacked the rubber tapper and then struck the owner of a nearby house, who came out after hearing some noise, the official stated. He stated that forest officials from the Erumeli division and other surrounding divisions had arrived at the location. Meanwhile, residents organised a protest against the authorities, citing official breaches. In another incidence, Samuel was killed near Anchal in the Kollam district’s eastern region. According to police, the location was approximately 10 kilometres from a local woodland area.Forest officers have arrived and begun an investigation.