Kerala SSLC results announced with 99.70% of students pass

SSLC or Class 10 final exam results released. This year’s pass percentage is – 99.70%. 4,17,864 students are eligible for higher studies. 2581 schools have 100% pass percentage. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will publish SSLC results at 4 pm. Students may view Kerala SSLC result 2023 at results.kite.kerala.gov.in and pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in after the official announcement. At a press conference, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty released the Class 10 results. The pass percentage, grade-wise results, and re-evaluation timetable will be shared during the result news conference. Students must need their board exam registration number and date of birth to check their grades online. The Kerala SSLC test was held for about 4.5 lakh students from March 9 to March 29. Students have to secure a minimum of 33% to clear the exam. Those who fail to pass the exam will have to appear in the supplementary examination.

SSLC Result 2023 Kerala: List of websites

results.kerala.nic.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in