Nadal withdraws from French Open, confirms retirement plans for 2024.

Rafael Nadal, the reigning champion and 14-time winner at Roland Garros, announced that he will be unable to participate in the upcoming French Open due to his ongoing recovery from a hip injury sustained earlier this year. Expressing his disappointment, Nadal revealed his uncertainty about his return date, stating, “I’ll see how my body responds and take it from there.” He further disclosed that 2024 might mark the end of his illustrious professional career, commenting, “I believe it will be the last year of my professional career.”

The tennis icon expressed his desire to bid farewell to his supporters by playing in the tournaments that hold special meaning to him, but acknowledged the challenges he currently faces: “If I keep playing at this moment, I don’t think I can be there next year… to be able to play the tournaments that I want to say goodbye to those who have supported me.” Nadal’s absence from Roland Garros, a tournament he holds dear, adds to the disappointment, as he shared, “The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible… At this moment, I won’t be able to be at Roland Garros. With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is.” The French Open is set to begin on May 28.