Samsung launches new smart TV in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Leading consumer electronics brand, Samsung launched its ‘Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV 2023’ in India. The Samsung Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV is available in India at a starting price of priced at Rs. 33,990 for the 43-inch screen model. The 65-inch display model costs Rs. 71,990. The TV is available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung e-store. Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on selected bank cards.

The smart TV is equipped with features like Smart Hub and HDR10+ display with 4K resolution. It also has built-in IoT Hub and IoT-enabled sensors for light that automatically adjust brightness. It is powered by Tizen OS and crystal technology. The device also features Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, a SlimFit camera for video calling, HDR10+ display with 4K resolution and Adaptive Sound Technology.

Also Read : Demonetisation has come full circle’: Chidambaram slams Centre after Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal

Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TV offers access to 100 channels in India with Samsung TV Plus. It also features Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator to provide faster frame transition and low latency during gaming.