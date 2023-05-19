UK MPs renews calls for the Ministry of Defense to move rape cases out of the court martial system

Following the publication of a whistleblower’s testimony about being raped on a military base and subsequently forced to leave the forces, UK Members of Parliament (MPs) have once again called on the Ministry of Defense (MoD) to transfer rape cases out of the court martial system.

The testimony of the servicewoman, who experienced sexual abuse, was made public on May 18 by the parliament’s Defense sub-committee. Her account is one of eight cases that expose ongoing instances of rape and sexual abuse within the UK military. These cases also involve allegations of sexual assault and abuse over the past two years, with senior officers dismissing complaints.

Initially, the servicewoman hesitated to report the rape she experienced on base by someone with whom she had a casual relationship due to fears of repercussions. Her military general practitioner (GP) advised her to “choose her partners more carefully in future.”

However, a second doctor convinced her to report the incident to her chain of command, but no action was taken against her abuser. Senior officers, in consultation with the second doctor, determined that it was necessary to protect the rapist’s career and the elite unit he served in.

In the meantime, the woman was relocated against her will, away from the elite unit, while awaiting mental health treatment. A year later, she was medically discharged from the armed forces, also against her will.

Another incident involved a servicewoman who was “groped and forcibly kissed” during a Christmas unit party. Her superiors did not take the matter seriously, dismissing it as a consequence of the festive atmosphere.

MP Sarah Atherton, the chair of the committee, highlighted the prevalence of “institutional misogyny” within the British military, despite repeated promises of reform. In 2021, Atherton conducted an inquiry into women in the armed forces, based on testimonies submitted to the defense select committee. The inquiry revealed that nearly two-thirds of women serving in the armed forces face bullying, sexual harassment, and discrimination throughout their careers.

Atherton reiterated the committee’s belief that cases of rape and sexual assault within the military should be handled by civilian courts, as previously proposed in a parliamentary report from 2021. The MoD rejected this proposal, but has introduced some reforms, such as removing the chain of command from the complaints process and taking action against officials found guilty of sexual harassment.