Doha: The National Cyber Security Agency in Qatar has urged all Apple users to recommend their devices. The agency asked Apple users to immediately update their devices due to the presence of serious security vulnerabilities.

Tech giant, Apple has launched an urgent security update after the discovery of the vulnerabilities at a high-risk level that could be exploited by hackers. The update includes mobile phones (iPhones), tablets (iPads), Mac computers, Apple Watches (Apple Watch) and Apple TV devices, and Safari browser.

Product:

– iPhone 6s and later

– iPad Pro and later

– Mac computers running operating systems

(macOS Big Sur, Monterey, Ventura)

– Apple Watch Series 4 and later

– Apple TV 4K (all models) and Apple TV HD

– Safari browser