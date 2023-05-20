Free internet for poor; K-FON to be launched on June 5

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday that the Left government’s ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project, which aims to give free internet connectivity to the needy, will be launched on June 5. Vijayan stated that the service will be supplied free of charge to about 20 lakh economically disadvantaged families. Others will be able to access K-FON at a reasonable cost. In a Facebook post, the chief minister stated that the Rs 1,500 crore-K-FON project has offered internet access to 18,000 government offices in the state.

The fundamental infrastructure for providing internet access to 7,000 homes has been built. Connection has been made to 748 houses, Pinarayi Vijayan said, adding that the project will be launched on June 5. He described K-FON as a viable option to telecom corporations. The government is planning K-FON to end exploitation by private cable and mobile service providers. The project, which will be implemented through the state electricity and information technology departments, will assist the state in bridging the digital divide,CM added. He stated that K-FON is Kerala’s own internet service that will help build the state’s digital infrastructure. Kerala was the first state to declare the Internet to be a basic human right.