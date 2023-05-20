Indian Railways to operate summer special trains connecting these cities: Full list

New Delhi: The East Central Railway Zone has decided to operate the Patna-Howrah-Patna Superfast Summer Special train. The train will be operated every Sunday between 21 May and 25 June.

The Patna-Howrah Superfast Summer Special train will depart from Patna at 5:30 AM. It will stop at Patna Sahib at 5:43 AM, Bakhtiyarpur at 6:08 AM, Badh at 6:20 AM, Mokama at 6:45 AM, Hathidah at 6:52 AM, Lakhisarai at 7:13 AM, Jamui at 7:36 AM, Jhajha at 8:21 AM, Jasidih at 8.59 AM, Madhupur at 9:20 AM, Jamtara at 9:52 AM, Chittaranjan at 10:06 AM, Asansol at 10:39 AM, and Durgapur at 11:15 AM, before reaching Howrah at 1:25 PM.

Train number 02023 Howrah-Patna Superfast Summer Special will depart from Howrah at 2:15 PM every Sunday from 21 May to 25 June. It will make stops at Durgapur at 4:08 PM and Asansol at 5:05 PM.