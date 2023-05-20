Kathal movie review: Sanya Malhotra shines in Yashowardhan Mishra’s cheeky satire Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

In Yashowardhan Mishra’s film “Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery,” the story revolves around the theft of two prized jackfruits from the garden of a local MLA (Vijay Raaz) in a small town in Madhya Pradesh. The MLA, being a powerful Indian politician, misuses his influence to mobilize the entire police force of the town to solve the case. This bizarre incident made me wonder if it was inspired by a true event, and indeed, there was a similar case in 2014 involving a JD(U) MP named Mahendra Prasad whose jackfruits were stolen from his residence on Tughlaq Road. It’s a reminder of how reality and fiction often blur in India.

However, the theft of the jackfruits serves as a smokescreen for the film to shed light on deeper societal issues. Amidst the investigation, we meet Mahima (played by Sanya Malhotra), a lively and capable police officer who becomes entangled in the mystery. Her love interest, constable Saurabh Dwivedi (Anant V Joshi), faces obstacles due to India’s caste system, where his higher position becomes a potential deal-breaker for his family.

Additionally, there is the story of a gardener who worked at the MLA’s house but was fired for a harmless comment made to the politician’s grandson. With his livelihood gone, he also discovers that his young daughter has gone missing. Despite his pleas, the overburdened police department ignores his plight. Eventually, he becomes the prime suspect in the theft because of his recent dismissal, as someone fired would naturally hold animosity towards the MLA.

Meanwhile, the missing girl is revealed to be part of a series of disappearances that the compromised law enforcement has turned a blind eye to. Interestingly, the girl used to wear ripped jeans, a detail that some people believe was bound to lead to trouble.

For the majority of its runtime, “Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery” is a highly enjoyable film. The first act presents a scathing satire on widespread corruption and skewed priorities. The film truly shines when it embraces its cheeky side, and the exceptional performances from the cast of talented character actors contribute to its success.

As expected, Vijay Raaz is fabulous in portraying a typical Indian VIP who is intoxicated by power and relentlessly driven to climb higher in the political ladder. Gurpal Singh, playing Mahima’s superior, and Rajpal Yadav, a local journalist caught up in the chaotic events, also deliver impressive performances.

Sanya Malhotra brings nuance to her portrayal of Mahima. She breaks away from the stereotypical tough female cop archetype prevalent in Indian entertainment today. Mahima understands the complexities of oppression in the country while experiencing personal growth and self-reflection. Malhotra’s performance strikes a delicate balance, capturing the resilience and introspective nature of her character. Her natural portrayal is commendable, especially as she avoids falling into the trap of portraying the role with excessive darkness.