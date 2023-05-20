Leaked WhatsApp chats reveal that Shah Rukh Khan ‘begged’ Sameer Wankhede to release Aryan Khan from prison

Viral text messages allegedly sent by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, are currently circulating on the internet. The screenshots show SRK pleading with Wankhede, who is facing corruption and misconduct allegations, to show leniency towards his son Aryan Khan. Aryan had spent around a month in jail after being arrested in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede has been accused of colluding to extort Rs 250 million from the actor with the help of “independent witnesses.” The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed extortion charges against Wankhede and revealed that the NCB’s special enquiry team (SET) had identified several lapses and irregularities in the drug bust operation under Wankhede’s “monitoring.”

Leaked chats between Wankhede and SRK, reportedly submitted by Wankhede to the court, aim to prove his innocence regarding the extortion allegations in the drug case.

One of the shared screenshots displayed by Free Press Journal shows the actor requesting Wankhede to go easy on his son. The message read, “Get your guys to go slow for God’s sake. I swear I will stand by you at all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. It’s a man’s promise, and you know me enough to know I am good for it. I beg you to please have mercy on me and my family. We are a simple set of people, and my son has been a bit wayward, but he doesn’t deserve to be in jail like a hardened criminal. You also know that. Please have a heart, man, please I beg you.”

Another screenshot contains the message, “I beg you, man, please don’t let him be in that jail. He will break as a human being. His spirit will be destroyed because of some vested people. You promised you will reform my child, not put him in a place where he may come out completely battered and broken.”

“If, in any way, without compromising your integrity as a law enforcement officer, you can help in any manner possible, please do so. I will always be indebted. I don’t know the technicalities, but if the department in charge deems everything to be okay and satisfactory to you, if then your authority provides a ‘short reply’ with any conditions your team may have, I promise you that he will cooperate to the best of his abilities. Please consider this request favorably; it will be a huge favor because the family just wants him home, and not labeled as a convict in a notorious prison. It will genuinely help his future, and that’s why I am making this request as a father. I hope you consider it, please, for his sake,” read a third WhatsApp chat.