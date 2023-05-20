Social media giant Twitter accuses Microsoft of breaking its rules for developers who access the platform’s data

According to AFP, social media giant Twitter has accused Microsoft of violating its rules for developers accessing the platform’s data. A letter signed by Elon Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, was reportedly sent to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, stating that Microsoft may have been in violation of multiple provisions of their agreement for an extended period of time. The letter claims that Microsoft stopped accessing Twitter data in April and did not pay the fees demanded by Musk for developers using Twitter’s APIs.

Twitter has requested that Microsoft identify all Twitter content under its control over the past two years, as well as how the data was stored and what actions were taken with it. Microsoft confirmed receiving the letter and stated that they would review the questions and respond appropriately, expressing their intention to continue their long-term partnership with Twitter.

Twitter is investigating whether Microsoft exceeded the “reasonable request volume,” which could be considered “abusive usage.” The letter sets a deadline of June 7 for Microsoft to provide the requested information.

This demand from Twitter comes as Elon Musk seeks to generate revenue by charging developers for access to the Twitter platform, which was previously free. Additionally, Musk is competing with Microsoft and Google through his recently-established X.AI artificial intelligence corporation based in Nevada.

In a tweet last month, Musk accused Microsoft of illegally using Twitter data to train artificial intelligence and mentioned the possibility of a lawsuit. Tech giants like Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Microsoft have been investing in AI systems for translation, search, and targeted advertising.

Since Musk took over Twitter in late October, he has stirred controversy by dismissing much of the staff, allowing far-right figures back on the platform, suspending journalists, and introducing charges for previously free services.