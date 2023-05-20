Heatwave in Kerala prompts IMD to issue a yellow alert for six districts

The temperature in Kerala has continued to increase as the southwest monsoon has been delayed. Due to the high temperature and humid air in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department predicts hot and uncomfortable weather over Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur districts.

The IMD has issued a yellow notice for these six districts on Saturday because the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in some areas. On Saturday, the highest temperature in Kozhikode is expected to be 37 degrees Celsius. At the same time, temperatures in Kannur and Palakkad may reach 36 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts a high temperature of 35 degrees Celsius in the districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur.