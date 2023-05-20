UAE announces residency visa fine exemptions for expats from this country

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has announced residency visa fine exemptions for expats from Sudan. The Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Port Security in the country announced this decision. The authority announced that it has exempted Sudanese nationals from all fines incurred for violating the law on entry and residence of foreigners.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India to transfer of Rs 87,416 crore to Union government

Those who will be exempt include those who have expired visas and residency permits after working in the country, or if they have exceeded their stay in the UAE.