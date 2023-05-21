8 lakh students to appear first phase of CUET exam

Except for Jammu and Kashmir and riot-hit Manipur, the second edition of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 will begin on Sunday across the country. According to UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar, as many as 8 lakh students are expected to sit the exam in the first phase, which runs from May 21 to May 25. A total of 13.95 lakh individuals paid the examination fees for admission to various undergraduate programmes. In this phase, around 200 papers in all subjects are scheduled. Following last year’s CUET-UG debut, which was marred by technical glitches, cancellations, and exam centre woes, the UGC chairperson stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had taken all measures to test the readiness of all centres in terms of computers, network infrastructure, and security. Students from Jammu and Kashmir complained days before the second edition tests that their testing centres were in remote locations, some even in different states, requiring them to travel hundreds of km. The same issue arose during the debut exams, when students were required to travel to different states to sit the exam.

Following the uproar, the UGC and NTA stated that exams in Jammu and Kashmir will be postponed. Exams in Jammu and Kashmir will now begin on May 26. With the assistance of the local authorities, the NTA is now attempting to locate more examination centres. This year, there are 87,309 candidates taking the exam in the union territory, up from 13,021 students last year. Exams have also been postponed in Manipur, which was rocked earlier this month by unrest.