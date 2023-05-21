Additional arrest made for conducting puja in Sabarimala’s protected forest

The forest department has made another arrest in connection with the incident of performing puja in a protected forest area near Sabarimala. Chandrasekharan, also known as Kannan, was apprehended from his hideout in Idukki. Previously, forest officials had arrested Karuppayya and Sabu Mathew, officials from Gavi Forest Development Corporation, in relation to the case.

The search for Narayanaswami, the Tamil Nadu priest who trespassed into the protected forest range to perform the puja, has been intensified by the police and forest officials. Chandrasekharan is believed to have acted as the mediator between Narayanaswami and the arrested officials. The priest, along with three others, conducted the ritual in Ponnambalamedu. The forest department’s investigation revealed the involvement of Chandrasekharan. The accused individuals face non-bailable charges for trespassing and conducting rituals in the protected forest area near Sabarimala, which carry a maximum sentence of a seven-year jail term. The forest department’s report states that the identities of Narayanaswami’s accomplices are yet to be determined.