Gutka packets seized during the G20 clean-up drive on Goa beaches

An official added that a huge number of gutka packets strewn over Goa’s Colva and Calangute beaches were retrieved by participants in a beach clean-up campaign held on Sunday as part of India’s G20 Presidency. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Goa State Biodiversity Board, and the Goa State Climate Change cell organised the drive. Indian Navy forces also assisted with beach cleanup efforts in Colva, South Goa, and Calangute, North Goa. Gutka sachets, said to State Environment Secretary Arun Kumar Mishra, were among the rubbish spotted on the beaches. Mishra stated that the state government will undoubtedly take action to control this. Speaking on the central government’s endeavour, Mishra stated that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made cleanliness a priority in 2014, no one could believe it. However, it is well established that cleanliness is a priority for the country, he continued. During garbage collection, we saw a lot of plastic bottles and plastic fishing nets on the beach, said Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Director Dharmendra Kumar Gupta, who was personally there to oversee the effort at Goa’s Colva beach.

These are stunning beaches. Authorities cannot be expected to do everything. As individuals, we must ensure that beaches are not littered, he stated. Pradip Sarmokadam, secretary of the Goa State Biodiversity Board, stated that cleaning up the beaches is everyone’s responsibility. It is not that we litter a beach every time and contractors will clean it, he explained. Littering, according to Sarmokadam, must be regulated at the source. We discovered numerous gutka packets scattered everywhere. Some action must be taken, he added.